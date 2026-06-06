Which stars will watch the World Cup with Uzbekistan from home?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be a special chapter in Uzbek football history. Our national team will participate in the final tournament for the first time. This is a big dream, great pride, and a historic event awaited by the entire nation for Uzbek football.

Interestingly, a number of famous football stars will be forced to watch this World Cup, where Uzbekistan takes the field, on TV. A symbolic team composed of players missing out on the 2026 World Cup has circulated on social media. It features several famous names in modern football.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is listed as the goalkeeper in the symbolic lineup. The Italian keeper has vast international experience and is one of the players who won the European Championship. However, Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup left him out of the major tournament as well.

The defense line includes names like Carvajal, Harry Maguire, Huijsen, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. In particular, fans find it unexpected that Premier League stars like Alexander-Arnold and Maguire will watch the 2026 World Cup from home. Such names usually appear in major tournaments, but that's football — results, not passports, earn tickets.

Eduardo Camavinga, Phil Foden, and Dominik Szoboszlai occupy the midfield. Camavinga has been tempered in big matches for Real Madrid, Foden is one of Manchester City's most talented players, and Szoboszlai is known as the leader of Hungarian football. Nevertheless, they are also included in this symbolic team.

The attack line looks even more sensational: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen, and Cole Palmer. Each of this trio plays a major role for their clubs and is in the spotlight of fans. Kvaratskhelia stands out for his technique and speed, Osimhen as a powerful striker, and Palmer for his growth in recent years.

However, individual skill does not always guarantee national team success. To reach the World Cup, the whole team must play consistently, achieve necessary results in qualifiers, and avoid mistakes at crucial moments. Therefore, some great stars miss the World Cup, while teams earning their first-ever historic ticket step onto the big stage.

The Uzbekistan national team's qualification for the 2026 World Cup is valuable precisely for this reason. Our national team has achieved a long-desired goal and now has the opportunity to showcase itself on the world football stage. Meanwhile, players like Donnarumma, Foden, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, and Palmer may watch the tournament as spectators.

This situation should be a great motivation for Uzbek footballers. Because participating in the World Cup is not granted to everyone. You can be a world-class star, but if your national team does not qualify, the World Cup will go on without you. Uzbek footballers, however, have seized this historic opportunity.

The symbolic team in the image reminds us of another truth: participating in the World Cup is itself a huge achievement. Of course, Uzbekistan faces strong opponents like Portugal, Colombia, and DR Congo. But our representatives have already entered the dreamed-of door. Now the main task is to make worthy use of this opportunity.

This is also a very interesting picture for fans. On one side, world stars watch the World Cup on TV. On the other, the Uzbekistan national team takes the field for the first time, defending the country's honor. This is one of football's fairest aspects: only hard work and results, not just names, bring you to the big stage.

Therefore, the 2026 World Cup is not just a competition for Uzbekistan. It is an opportunity to say something new to the world about Uzbek football. It gives young players the belief that 'we can also reach the World Cup.' And for fans, it is a historic moment awaited for years.

Now all attention is focused on our national team. Every minute on the field will be important, every episode historic. The stars left out will watch the big stage from their screens this time. Uzbekistan, finally, will be on that very stage.