Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki shared his opinion on who is the best player in football history. For the French talent, the answer is clear: he considers Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest footballer of all time.

In an interview with Telefoot, Cherki did not hide his respect for the Portuguese star. According to him, Ronaldo is not only one of the biggest figures in football but also the person who has inspired him the most.

"Ronaldo is the best player in history. He is my idol and the person who inspires me the most," said Rayan Cherki.

These words show the immense respect the 22-year-old footballer has for Cristiano Ronaldo. Many young players of the current generation grew up inspired by Ronaldo's discipline, hard work, hunger for victory, and ability to maintain a high level over the years. Cherki is among them.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the stars who has conquered almost all peaks in football. He has achieved huge results both at the club level and with the Portugal national team. However, his greatest legacy is not limited to goals, records, and trophies. Ronaldo is also valued as the footballer who showed an entire generation what professionalism means.

Cherki's statement is not without reason. The young midfielder currently plays for Manchester City and is one of the players striving for new heights in his career. Playing in Pep Guardiola's system, proving oneself in high competition, and standing out in a strong championship like the Premier League is a major test for any footballer.

Rayan Cherki has recently come into the spotlight in English football. Previously, he was nominated for the PFA Players' Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards. This indicates that his consistent performance and growth throughout the season are highly appreciated.

Cherki is known as a technically strong player who moves freely with the ball, possesses the ability to dribble past opponents, and makes creative decisions in attack. His creativity and freedom on the pitch could make him one of Manchester City's key players.

Ronaldo, now 41, plays for Al Nassr. Despite his age, his attitude towards football, discipline in training, and drive for victory remain an example for many. It is precisely these qualities that inspire young footballers like Cherki.

The debate over who is the "greatest" in football continues. Some choose Ronaldo, others pick different stars. However, Cherki clearly stated his position. For him, Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest standard, an idol, and a source of inspiration in football.

This opinion demonstrates another thing: Ronaldo's influence remains very strong among the new generation of footballers. He has not only remained a hero of his era but has also become a benchmark for subsequent generations.

Rayan Cherki is still at the beginning of his career. Great opportunities, strong competition, and many important matches to prove himself lie ahead. If he follows the path of hard work, discipline, and constant growth like Ronaldo, he can achieve even greater results in the future.

For now, Cherki has openly named his idol. For him, the greatest footballer in history is Cristiano Ronaldo. This statement will undoubtedly spark further debate among fans. But that is the beauty of football: every generation has its own hero, and every footballer has their own source of inspiration.