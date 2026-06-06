Rayan Cherki Names Cristiano Ronaldo the Greatest Footballer in History

·64·Sport
Rayan Cherki Names Cristiano Ronaldo the Greatest Footballer in History

Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki shared his opinion on who is the best player in football history. For the French talent, the answer is clear: he considers Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest footballer of all time.

In an interview with Telefoot, Cherki did not hide his respect for the Portuguese star. According to him, Ronaldo is not only one of the biggest figures in football but also the person who has inspired him the most.

"Ronaldo is the best player in history. He is my idol and the person who inspires me the most," said Rayan Cherki.

These words show the immense respect the 22-year-old footballer has for Cristiano Ronaldo. Many young players of the current generation grew up inspired by Ronaldo's discipline, hard work, hunger for victory, and ability to maintain a high level over the years. Cherki is among them.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the stars who has conquered almost all peaks in football. He has achieved huge results both at the club level and with the Portugal national team. However, his greatest legacy is not limited to goals, records, and trophies. Ronaldo is also valued as the footballer who showed an entire generation what professionalism means.

Cherki's statement is not without reason. The young midfielder currently plays for Manchester City and is one of the players striving for new heights in his career. Playing in Pep Guardiola's system, proving oneself in high competition, and standing out in a strong championship like the Premier League is a major test for any footballer.

Rayan Cherki has recently come into the spotlight in English football. Previously, he was nominated for the PFA Players' Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards. This indicates that his consistent performance and growth throughout the season are highly appreciated.

Cherki is known as a technically strong player who moves freely with the ball, possesses the ability to dribble past opponents, and makes creative decisions in attack. His creativity and freedom on the pitch could make him one of Manchester City's key players.

Ronaldo, now 41, plays for Al Nassr. Despite his age, his attitude towards football, discipline in training, and drive for victory remain an example for many. It is precisely these qualities that inspire young footballers like Cherki.

The debate over who is the "greatest" in football continues. Some choose Ronaldo, others pick different stars. However, Cherki clearly stated his position. For him, Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest standard, an idol, and a source of inspiration in football.

This opinion demonstrates another thing: Ronaldo's influence remains very strong among the new generation of footballers. He has not only remained a hero of his era but has also become a benchmark for subsequent generations.

Rayan Cherki is still at the beginning of his career. Great opportunities, strong competition, and many important matches to prove himself lie ahead. If he follows the path of hard work, discipline, and constant growth like Ronaldo, he can achieve even greater results in the future.

For now, Cherki has openly named his idol. For him, the greatest footballer in history is Cristiano Ronaldo. This statement will undoubtedly spark further debate among fans. But that is the beauty of football: every generation has its own hero, and every footballer has their own source of inspiration.

Rayan CherkiCristiano RonaldoManchester CityPortugalPep Guardiola
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Historic Jersey of the Football King Put Up for Auction at Record PriceHistoric Jersey of the Football King Put Up for Auction at Record PriceToday, 08:08Jurgen Klopp's Agent Responds to Real Madrid RumorsJurgen Klopp's Agent Responds to Real Madrid RumorsToday, 07:54New Era at Tottenham: Daniel Levy Sells 25% Stake in ClubNew Era at Tottenham: Daniel Levy Sells 25% Stake in ClubToday, 07:36Scaloni Issues Statement on Messi's Health and RecoveryScaloni Issues Statement on Messi's Health and RecoveryToday, 07:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed