Perez Completely Abandons Transfer of Manchester City Star Rodri

·69·Sport
Perez Completely Abandons Transfer of Manchester City Star Rodri

Unexpected and sensational geopolitical twists continue in the European transfer market and football scene. The management of Real Madrid, which had long aimed to sign Rodri Hernandez, one of the world's strongest midfielders and the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, has unexpectedly abandoned this plan.

According to insider information, Florentino Perez, owner of the 'Galacticos', has completely changed his mind about bringing the experienced and skilled Manchester City midfielder to Madrid.

Direct communication and suspension of the transfer

This revolutionary news was officially revealed by renowned sports journalist and insider Matteo Moretto in an exclusive interview with Spain's prestigious Marca publication. According to him, secret contacts were established between the two giant clubs regarding this matter:

'According to reliable information reaching me, direct communication took place between the management of Real Madrid and Manchester City. Currently, officials of the English club are well aware that the Madrid side has abandoned the intention to purchase Rodri. To be honest, Florentino Perez currently does not want Rodri's transfer at all, and all negotiations in this regard have been halted; there is no progress whatsoever,' says Moretto.

Rodri's current contract and market value

The current status and statistical figures of the Spanish star, considered the cornerstone of Pep Guardiola's tactical schemes in English football, are as follows:

Player status

Contract duration

Last season's performance

Transfermarkt value

2024 Ballon d'Or winner

Until summer 2027

33 matches / 2 goals

50 million euros

Although these figures show that Rodri is still at a high level, it is evident that the Madrid giant's transfer policy has turned in a different direction.

Background: Rumors about Rodri's move to Real Madrid had been dominating the agenda for a long time. Many saw him as the ideal figure to control the Madrid midfield after Toni Kroos. However, Florentino Perez's decision indicates that Real is placing full trust in young stars like Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni. The club preferred to maintain its internal balance rather than spend huge sums on Rodri. This is a major victory for Manchester City.

Always follow the most sensational transfer news in world football, hidden strategies of top clubs, and exclusive sports insiders with us on Zamin pages!

Florentino PerezRodri HernandezReal MadridManchester CityMarca
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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