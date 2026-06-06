HP and Ferrari Unveil Exclusive Scuderia Ferrari AI PC Laptop

·64·Technology
HP and Ferrari Unveil Exclusive Scuderia Ferrari AI PC Laptop

HP, in collaboration with Ferrari, has unveiled a special HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC laptop designed in the style of racing cars. The device's design is directly inspired by Scuderia Ferrari engineering solutions and aesthetics. The chassis features the brand's traditional bright red color, with over 2,000 micro-ribbed glass panels on the bottom resembling the engine compartment of sports cars. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Visually, the laptop stands out with a light strip above the touchpad, a keyboard with red backlighting, and elements mimicking carbon fiber materials. Through the transparent bottom panel, you can see the cooling system's fans and heat pipes. HP announced that only 4,999 units of this model will be produced, and each device will have its own individual serial number.

In terms of technical specifications, the laptop is equipped with a 14-inch, 120Hz, 3K Tandem OLED touchscreen display. The device runs on the Copilot+ PC platform, powered by an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor, 64 GB of RAM, and delivering 180 TOPS performance for artificial intelligence tasks. It also features a set of modern ports including HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt, and USB-C.

The price of the exclusive laptop is $5,599. Sales will begin on June 12 exclusively in 9 countries via the HP online store. Buyers will additionally receive a Poltrona Frau leather sleeve used in Ferrari car interiors and a set of special digital materials.

HPFerrariLaptopIntel Core UltraCopilot+
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HP and Ferrari Unveil Exclusive Scuderia Ferrari AI PC Laptop – Zamin.uz, 06.06.2026