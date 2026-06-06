Satellites with 20 cm Accuracy: Roscosmos Announces New Standards

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Satellites with 20 cm Accuracy: Roscosmos Announces New Standards

According to Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov, modern tasks require much higher accuracy from Earth remote sensing satellites than currently available. In his words, one-meter accuracy is no longer sufficient, especially in the field of navigation and the use of unmanned systems. About this, Ixbt.com reports .

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Bakanov noted that the development of drones and unmanned devices necessitates a transition to decimeter-level accuracy. According to the expert, we are talking about accuracy of tens of centimeters, which is critically important not only for military operations but also for civilian needs.

Roscosmos plans to provide agencies with ultra-high-precision cartographic data by 2032. To solve future tasks, a detail level of approximately 20 cm is expected, which will significantly improve the quality of geodata and navigation services.

RoscosmosArtificial SatelliteTechnologyNavigationDrones
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