David Villa, the legendary striker for FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, shared sincere and admiring thoughts about his former teammate and football wizard, Lionel Messi.

The magnificent partnership of these two stars on the green pitch of Camp Nou, who hold a unique place in world football history, remains etched in fans' memories. "El Guaje" (David Villa's nickname) particularly emphasized the unparalleled impact the Argentine phenomenon has had not only on the beautiful game but on world sport as a whole.

"Messi was involved in almost all of the goals I scored."

Recalling his prolific years in the Barcelona jersey, David Villa highly praised Messi's exceptional passing and unique ability to put his teammates in goal-scoring positions.

"The impact Messi has had on football and sport in general is undeniable; it is unparalleled. During my time at Barcelona, I managed to score a total of 49 goals. Interestingly, almost all of these goals came after Leo's magical and precise passes," admitted the Spanish striker.

Continuing his remarks, the legendary striker firmly emphasized that there is no other figure in the football world comparable to Leo:

"I have never seen a player with such unique and extraordinary skill in my career. Messi is undoubtedly the best footballer in the world."

A Historic Era: The Magical Numbers of a Formidable Tandem

David Villa, considered the greatest scorer in Spanish football history, defended the colors of the "Blaugrana" from 2010 to 2013. It was during this three-year golden period that he, together with the Argentine genius, created a sensation in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Player Status Club Career Period Number of Goals for Barcelona David Villa (Record holder for the Spanish national team) 2010–2013 49 goals (mostly from Messi's assists)

Context: David Villa's skill in central and wide attacking positions played a huge role in Barcelona becoming an invincible force under Pep Guardiola. However, the fact that a great scorer like Villa bowed to Messi and acknowledged his superiority indicates that Leo was not only individually outstanding but also a true leader who elevated his teammates. The on-field understanding between these two stars is one of the most beautiful chapters in the Catalan club's history.

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