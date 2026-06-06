E-Bike Market Crisis: How Lectric Is Achieving Success

·86·Technology
E-Bike Market Crisis: How Lectric Is Achieving Success

Phoenix, Arizona-based Lectric eBikes announced the launch of three new brands this year. These are the revived Juiced Bikes, the new Juiced Powersports, and the Monarc brand designed for premium adventures. This expansion strategy is being implemented while many startups in the sector are going bankrupt. In an interview with TechCrunch, CEO Levi Conlow revealed that nearly $10 million has been invested in these projects. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Despite the overall market decline, Lectric achieved its highest sales record last month, selling nearly 30,000 e-bikes. This figure even surpassed the peak levels seen during the pandemic. Meanwhile, over the past two years, many e-bike manufacturers, including Rad Power Bikes, which raised $330 million in venture capital and was valued at $1.65 billion, went bankrupt and were sold for just $13.2 million.

The secret to Lectric's success lies in its financial strategy. Conlow and his co-founder Robby Deziel initially developed the business without venture capital, relying on their own funds (bootstrapping). It was only in 2020 that they accepted investment from the private equity firm Bertram Capital Management. Today, Lectric has become one of the largest e-bike retailers in the US and plans to deliver 150,000 units in 2025.

Company leadership places great emphasis on maintaining brand distinctiveness. According to Conlow, serving all types of customers under a single brand can dilute brand prestige. Therefore, newly acquired and established brands are developed separately from Lectric. Currently, the company sells 90% of its products directly to consumers through its website, which receives between 2 million and 4 million visitors monthly.

LectricE-BikeStartupBusinessTechnology
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