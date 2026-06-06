PSG Ready to Reject Real Madrid's €150 Million Offer

Having established major dominance in French and European football, with the current Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League trophies in their museum, Paris Saint-Germain has made an unexpected and firm decision during the summer transfer window. The Parisian giants' management has completely blocked the transfer of two Portuguese midfielders, Vitinha and João Neves, who are currently at the center of attention for the continent's leading clubs.

As European football insiders continue to spread rumors, the Paris club has announced that it will not sell its key players for any amount of money.

Florentino Pérez's Election Campaign and PSG's Composure

CONSEQUENTLY, Spain's prestigious Mundo Deportivo reports that the transfer of these talented performers to Real Madrid is absolutely impossible. Even if Florentino Pérez, the owner of the Madrid club, offers an astronomical sum of €150 million that shakes the transfer market, as promised to the public, the Parisians will never agree to such a deal.

Paris club insiders are well aware of the political games behind this situation:

Election Games: PSG management understands that the interest from the Madrid superclub is directly linked to the Real Madrid presidential elections involving Florentino Pérez, beyond pure sporting principles.

Non-Interference Stance: The Paris side strictly refuses to act as an intermediary in these internal political processes in Spain and Pérez's election campaign through its footballers.

Player Loyalty and Paris Team's Plans

Most importantly, the internal atmosphere in the French capital is currently extremely stable and calm. According to internal club sources, neither Vitinha nor João Neves has any desire to leave the team or move to Madrid.

Player Name Position on the Field Club's Final Transfer Decision Vitinha Central Midfielder Not for Sale! Completely closed for negotiations. João Neves Defensive Midfielder Not for Sale! Key part of the club's future project.

Since the players themselves are happy in the current champion squad, PSG management is not worried in the slightest about any potential financial attacks or official €150 million inquiries from Real.

Background Context: Transfer wars between PSG and Real Madrid have always been in the spotlight of the football world. After the Kylian Mbappé transfer, the Parisians are clearly showing they do not intend to easily lose their stars to the Madrid giants. Especially at a time when the team has triumphed in the UEFA Champions League, retaining core figures like Vitinha and Neves serves as the foundation for the club's future new victories.

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