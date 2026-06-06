Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth

·484·Technology
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth

A magnetic storm has begun as a plasma cloud resulting from an X-class solar flare reached Earth this evening. This was reported based on data from the Institute of Applied Geophysics. Ixbt.com reports .

According to observations, a G1-level magnetic storm was initially recorded in the afternoon (Tashkent time), but the event escalated to G2 level a few hours later. Experts are continuously monitoring the situation.

Earlier, scientists warned that several plasma clouds were moving toward our planet following M9.3, M7.7, and X1.0-class flares that occurred on June 3. Each of these events was accompanied by the ejection of large amounts of matter into space.

Updated calculations suggest that Friday's storm will mainly remain around G1 and G2 levels. Such geomagnetic fluctuations can affect communication systems and power grids, as well as the health of sensitive individuals.

Magnetic StormSolar FlareSpaceGeophysicsNatural Phenomenon
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Abror Shuhratov
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