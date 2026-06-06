US Court Rules Trump's Immigration Restrictions Illegal

·40·World
US Court Rules Trump's Immigration Restrictions Illegal

The legal battle between the White House administration and the judiciary in the United States has entered a new and unexpected phase. A federal court in Rhode Island declared a series of harsh immigration restrictions imposed by Donald Trump's team on citizens of 39 countries illegal.

Due to this controversial decision, new doors of hope are reopening for thousands of migrants who have sought asylum in the US, are striving to obtain work permits, and have applied for permanent residence (green card) and citizenship, only to have their documents frozen.

"Quagmire of Legal Uncertainty" and the Judge's Sharp Statement

Chief Federal Judge John McConnell of Providence strongly criticized the controversial bans promoted by the Trump administration. In his opinion, these restrictions have placed thousands of innocent people in difficult situations.

  • Unjust Delay: According to the judge, these foreign citizens have passed all legal stages established by the US Congress and fully met the requirements of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Nevertheless, their applications have been left unreviewed for months without justification.

  • Exceeding Authority: The court concluded that USCIS abused its service authority and made decisions without any legal basis. McConnell noted that negative attitudes toward migrants underlie these measures and that state policy should not be based on such sentiments.

This historic victory is regarded as a major success for the coalition of organizations and trade unions protecting migrants' rights, which filed complaints against Trump's policy in March of this year.

Chronology of Bans Under Trump: Who Was Affected by Restrictions?

After Donald Trump was re-elected to the White House in 2025, he tightened the migration system to the maximum extent in accordance with his campaign promises. The list of bans implemented in two stages is reflected in the table below:

Date Implemented

Restriction Status

Affected Countries

June 2025

Full Ban and Partial Restrictions

Afghanistan, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Haiti (full ban); Venezuela, Cuba, Turkmenistan (partial restriction).

January 1, 2026

Expansion of the List

Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Syria, South Sudan (full ban); Angola, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania (partial restriction).

Background Analysis: These domestic political and legal conflicts across the ocean are also of great importance to thousands of our compatriots and representatives of neighboring regions who aim to travel to or legally reside in the US. Experts believe that this bold step by the Rhode Island court was the first serious legal blow to Trump's harsh migration policy. This precedent may pave the way for the cancellation of other restrictive documents adopted by the White House in the future. The struggle between the courts and the presidential administration seems likely to continue for a long time.

Always follow immigration news in the US, useful information for green card holders, and analysis of the hottest events in world politics with us on the Zamin pages!

United StatesDonald TrumpRhode IslandJohn McConnellProvidence
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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