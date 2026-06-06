Historic Jersey of the Football King Put Up for Auction at Record Price

One of the greatest and unparalleled figures in the history of world football — the unique historic kit of the Football King Pelé — has been put up for auction. This is not just ordinary fabric, but the most valuable relic of the golden age that completely changed the history of the beautiful game. This major event, organized by prestigious auction houses, has quickly become the center of attention for collectors and football fans worldwide.

It is reported that bidding for this unique lot will begin on June 29 and continue until July 16 . Most surprisingly, the starting price for the historic jersey is set at $6 million .

Legacy and History: The 17-Year-Old Prodigy's Feat in Sweden

Why is this sports garment being valued so highly? The answer lies in the very foundation of world football's most beautiful era:

The Historic Match: It was in this legendary kit that 17-year-old Pelé took to the pitch against the host nation, Sweden, in the final of the 1958 World Cup.

The Decisive Double: In that intense and fierce battle, the young striker scored twice, causing a real sensation.

The First Golden Trophy: Pelé's unforgettable goals secured Brazil's first-ever World Cup title in their history.

Furthermore, that match cemented Pelé's place in history as the youngest goalscorer in World Cup finals. This unique and astonishing record remains unbroken to this day.

The Only Monarch to Wear the World Crown Three Times

Pelé's status in world football and his absolute dominance in the World Cup are clearly reflected in the following historical table:

Player Status Historic Achievements Championship Years 👑 The King of Football (Pelé) The only person on the planet to be a three-time world champion as a player. 🥇 1958

🥇 1962

🥇 1970

The sale of the very kit that laid the foundation for such great victories is undoubtedly becoming one of the biggest financial and cultural events in the sports world.

Expert Insight: While a starting price of $6 million may seem astronomical to some, it is a worthy sum for the inaugural championship kit of a legend like Pelé. It is no surprise that this piece of fabric could become the most expensive sports memorabilia in the world. After all, it contains not just Pelé's sweat, but also the tears of joy from millions of Brazilians celebrating their first title, and the foundation of an entire football empire. We eagerly await the final price this lot will reach.

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