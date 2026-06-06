Elon Musk: Data Centers Could Be Launched from the Moon Without Rockets

·2·Technology
Elon Musk: Data Centers Could Be Launched from the Moon Without Rockets

Elon Musk, expected to become the world's first trillionaire soon, has made another sensational statement. He claims that data processing centers (DPCs) designed for artificial intelligence systems could be launched from the Moon into space without rockets. The plan involves using the Moon's natural resources to manufacture solar panels and radiators for space computing systems. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to Musk's calculations, if Earth can provide approximately 1 terawatt of computing power annually for AI systems, the Moon could exceed 1,000 terawatts. The SpaceX CEO also discussed the company's future activities after establishing a city on the Moon. The company plans to build special mass drivers (electromagnetic accelerators) to launch satellites and new data centers.

Earlier this year, SpaceX shifted its focus from colonizing Mars to building a self-sustaining city on the Moon. Nevertheless, Elon Musk has not completely abandoned his Mars plans. He referred to Mars as a "fixer-upper planet" and emphasized that an artificial atmosphere could be created there.

Furthermore, the entrepreneur predicts that the cost of delivering cargo to space using the Starship vehicle will eventually become cheaper than air freight. This is expected to usher in a new era in space exploration and the expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Elon MuskSpaceXArtificial IntelligenceMoonStarship
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