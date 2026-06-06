Jurgen Klopp's Agent Responds to Real Madrid Rumors

Jurgen Klopp's representative denied rumors of the German specialist's return to coaching following sensational reports linking him with Real Madrid. The sharp denial came after presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme promised to bring the former Liverpool manager to the club if he won Sunday's election. This was reported by Goal.com report .

As Real Madrid members prepare for the first presidential election in 20 years, the club stands at a crucial crossroads. Candidate Riquelme highlighted Klopp as a primary target in his campaign, emphasizing that sports director Raul Gonzalez would contact the German specialist immediately on Monday.

However, Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke quickly dismissed these promises. He stated that his client is satisfied with his current administrative role, delivering another blow to Riquelme's ambitious manifesto. Previously, the candidate's team had claimed that the unique charm of the Bernabeu could persuade the legendary coach to end his break.

In an interview with the sports publication, Kosicke said: "This is an annoying situation! Jurgen Klopp is happy with his role in the Red Bull system and has no intention of working as a coach at any club." This marks Riquelme's second setback of the week, as Erling Haaland's representatives had earlier laughably denied rumors of an agreement regarding the player's transfer.

Defending his promises, Riquelme stated that if he fails to secure the transfers of Erling Haaland or Manchester City midfielder Rodri, he guarantees to cover the membership fees for the next season from his own pocket. Nevertheless, the denial from Klopp's official representative casts doubt on the candidate's plans.