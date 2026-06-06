Uzbek Citizen Killed in New Delhi Fire

At least 13 foreign nationals were killed in a major fire at a hotel in southern New Delhi, the capital of India. It was reported that among them was one citizen of Uzbekistan. This was confirmed by Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, in an interview with the TASS news agency.

According to him, the victims included one citizen from Mozambique, four from Nigeria, three from Kyrgyzstan, one from Uzbekistan, one from Bangladesh, one from Liberia, one from Congo, and one from Iraq.

Additionally, more than 20 foreigners sustained injuries. The Indian government stated that it is cooperating with the relevant embassies, providing medical assistance to the victims, and processing the necessary documents.

Earlier, local media reported that the number of foreign victims could reach 18.

The fire started in the hotel on the morning of June 3. As a result of the incident, a total of 21 people died, and 47 were rescued. The causes of the fire are currently under investigation, and the hotel owner has been detained by law enforcement agencies.