Ebola Situation in Congo Worsens

The situation regarding the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has worsened. According to the Ministry of Health, there has been a sharp increase in cases and deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed deaths has reached 82. This is 18 more than the previous day. Additionally, the number of infected individuals has risen by 71, totaling 452.

The Ministry emphasized that this is one of the sharpest increases during the epidemic that began in May. It is reported that women make up a high proportion of new infection cases.

The rise in infection rates may be linked to medical teams gaining access to previously hard-to-reach areas in the Ituri province. In particular, surveillance efforts have been expanded in the Mahagi district, which borders Uganda.