Former Wife of Dubai Prince Arrested

·550·World
Former Wife of Dubai Prince Arrested

Information has emerged that Zeynab Javadli, the former wife of Prince Said Al Maktum, a representative of the Al Maktum dynasty, has been arrested.

According to initial reports, this incident is linked to a dispute over custody issues concerning her three children.

Previously, various reports circulated on social media about Javadli and her three daughters going missing. This caused significant concern and discussion among the public.

Later, Dubai officials announced that Zeynab Javadli had been detained as part of an investigation. Investigative actions are currently ongoing, and all details of the incident are being examined.

Former Wife of Dubai Prince Arrested

DubaiSaid Al MaktoumZainab JavadliAl Maktoum family
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