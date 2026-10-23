Ghanaian false prophet is building ships to save humanity

Ebo Noah, a self-proclaimed prophet from the West African nation of Ghana, is building giant wooden ships in order to save humanity from an apocalyptic flood expected to begin on December 25.

For most Christians, December 25 is a day filled with joy and celebration. However, the self-proclaimed prophet from Ghana claims that this date marks the beginning of a massive flood that will cover the entire Earth this year and last for three years. According to him, the only way to survive such a disaster is to board one of the wooden ships that God Himself commanded him to build.

Also known on the internet by other names such as Ebo Jesus and Igbo Noah, Ebo Noah is a unique, controversial figure about whom little personal information is available. He states that God has tasked him with repeating the mission of Noah, once again saving humanity and various animal species from a heavenly flood. This catastrophe is supposed to begin precisely on Christmas Day.

Popularity on social media and mysterious persona

Very little concrete information is available about this figure, who is being recognized as a modern-day Noah. Even the most basic details, such as his real name and where he lives, remain unknown to the public. Nevertheless, he has managed to gather a fairly large audience on social media.

For months, videos have been circulating on the internet showing him reading books in worn, torn clothes or inspecting the wooden ships under construction. As Christmas approaches, interest in his activities is growing even further.

The self-proclaimed Ghanaian prophet has been talking about the approaching biblical flood, which he claims has been coming since August. According to him, God ordered him to build up to ten wooden ships.

While some sources state that these ships can hold several thousand people, other reports claim their capacity could reach up to 600 million people. However, such astronomical figures seem far from reality and heavily exaggerated.

Mockery and jokes by internet users

As expected, Ebo Noah is facing plenty of criticism and ridicule on social media. Users are asking various humorous questions about his ships under construction. Among them are questions circulating about whether the ships will have Wi-Fi or if passengers will be able to use the Cash App service.

However, he seems to take such jokes calmly. Ebo Noah states that the prophet Noah was also mocked by people in his time, but this did not stop him from fulfilling his duty. Therefore, despite the laughter and doubts of those around him, he declares that he is continuing his mission.

At one point, Ebo Noah also stated that animals such as goats and birds began coming to the area where the ships are being built "based on divine guidance." But so far, there is no reliable information to confirm these claims.

The ships he is using in construction outwardly resemble ordinary wooden boats. In a state where they might struggle to accommodate even a few dozen people, claims of fitting hundreds of millions of people and various animals are raising serious doubts among many.

Does Ebo Noah really exist?

Ebo Noah has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. However, questions regarding his identity and activities remain open.

Some users are expressing doubts about whether he actually exists. According to reports, major Ghanaian media outlets have not managed to identify him or get in touch with him. The exact address of the location where the ships are being built also remains unknown.

For this reason, some speculate that Ebo Noah's persona may have been created using artificial intelligence. However, the videos featuring him look quite realistic. So far, no reliable evidence has been provided to confirm or refute these assumptions.

It is impossible to independently verify Ebo Noah's identity, his sermons, or his claims about the rumored approaching flood. Therefore, it remains unknown whether his prophecies correspond to reality.

For now, the only thing left for the public to do is wait for Christmas Day to approach. However, it is important to remember that his claims are unverified and to approach sensational news critically.