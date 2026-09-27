Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure

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Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure

New sensational facts regarding one of the greatest and most debated mysteries in world archaeology and history for centuries — Noah's Ark — have been revealed. Modern scanning research conducted on the famous Durupinar formation, located near Mount Ararat in Turkey, has shown unexpected results. Right-angled intersections, geometric lines, and large cavities were discovered in the underground layers of the mysterious object, and scientists note that these structures could be the internal rooms and corridors of a gigantic ship.

Most astonishingly, a tunnel-like cavity approximately 70 meters long was found right in the center of the object. Furthermore, the scale of this structure, which is 157 meters long, matches surprisingly well with the dimensions of 300 cubits (135–157 meters) described in holy books. While specialists from the international "Noah's Ark Scans" project emphasize that there is no doubt the structure was created by human hands, final laboratory analyses of organic remains are awaited for it to be officially confirmed as Noah's Ark.

"157-meter structure, 70-meter tunnel, and an ancient mystery": 5 key points of the discovery

The most important facts and information discovered in the Durupinar formation in Turkey:

  • Geometric rooms and cavities: Underground scanning revealed linear intersections and room-like cavities;

  • 70-meter central tunnel: A clear structure resembling a long corridor or tunnel was recorded in the middle part of the object;

  • Surprising dimensional match: The 157-meter length of the object fully corresponds to the biblical figure of "300 cubits" (135–157 meters);

  • Scientists' definitive opinion: Andrew Jones, a representative of "Noah's Ark Scans", announced that the structure was created artificially, meaning by humans;

  • A test on the path to official confirmation: To announce that the ship has truly been found, ancient wood or construction elements must be proven in a laboratory.

The Durupinar Formation and Holy Scriptures: Comparison of Historical Indicators

A comparison of the parameters of the object near Ararat and information from religious sources:

Indicators and criteria

Research results on the Durupinar formation

Depiction of Noah's Ark in holy sources

Geographical location

Turkey, near the Mount Ararat region

Mountains of Ararat/Judi where the ark stopped after the flood

Total length

Recorded at exactly 157 meters

300 cubits in the Book of Genesis (approximately 135–157 meters)

Internal structure

Right-angled partitions and room-like cavities

Multi-story compartments intended for various animals and humans

Central corridor

A tunnel-like structure about 70 meters long

The main internal corridor running lengthwise through the ark

Origin

Researchers confirm it was created artificially

A wooden construction commanded to be built by the prophet

Current official status

Scientific debates continue, not officially confirmed

The greatest religious and historical symbol in human history

Archaeological and geological expertise: Is this a real ship or a miracle of nature?

Conclusions of historians, geophysicists, and independent researchers:

  • "Geophysical scanning and signs of artificiality": Modern 3D ground-penetrating radar devices can accurately distinguish between natural rock and artificial structures; the detection of 90-degree angles and straight lines underground is a characteristic of human labor rather than natural erosion;

  • Search for wood and organics: Although the overall shape of the object resembles a ship, over many millennia it may have remained under a layer of rock and undergone petrification (turning to stone); the main task now is to find ancient wood particles through deep drilling;

  • On the threshold of a historical revolution: If physical evidence of human activity emerges from within this structure, it will fundamentally change human history and views on the Great Flood, becoming the largest archaeological sensation in world science.

In your opinion, is this 157-meter mysterious structure discovered in Turkey truly the ark of the legendary Prophet Noah, or simply a similar geological formation created by nature? Do you believe scientists will succeed in finding wooden pieces of the ark from underground? Leave your personal guesses and thoughts in the comments and share this interesting analysis shedding light on the mysteries of the century with all your friends!

Noah's ArkDurupinarMount AraratNoah's Ark Scans
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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