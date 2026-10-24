Armed Attack on a Church with Over 150 People Gathered: Details of the Incident

A horrific armed attack took place in the Karak Governorate, located in southern Jordan. While a funeral service was underway at one of the local churches, unknown individuals opened fire on the gathered crowd.

According to reports by the influential U.S. television network CNN, the raid resulted in 6 deaths, while another 28 citizens sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.

"Stepped out of the car and fired at the crowd": Details of the attack

According to preliminary information from witnesses and law enforcement agencies, the attack was pre-planned and carried out unexpectedly:

Several minutes of gunfire: Unidentified armed individuals arrived near the church by car and immediately began firing continuously at the people gathered for the ceremony upon stepping out;

Over 150 people targeted: At the time of the incident, more than 150 people were gathered inside the church building and in the surrounding courtyard, which contributed to the high number of casualties and injuries;

Panic and chaos: The sudden barrage of gunfire caused severe panic among the funeral attendees.

Emergency situation at the scene

Special services and ambulance crews promptly arrived at the site of the bloody incident:

Immediate medical assistance is being provided to all the wounded, and some patients in critical condition have been transferred to the province's central hospitals;

Law enforcement agencies have completely cordoned off the area and are conducting a large-scale operational search to find and neutralize the attackers who fled the scene.

This attack has caused deep concern in Jordanian society and is drawing the attention of the international community.