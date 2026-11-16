Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears in the US sky

A dark, jellyfish-like object with long tentacles appeared in the sky over Anchorage, Alaska, in the United States. The unusual sight was accidentally captured on video on June 15.

Sarah Jane Osborn captured the unidentified moving object on camera while she was filming a rainbow that day. According to her, the object was visible for about three minutes.

The video went viral on social media in November, sparking various theories among users. Some linked it to an unidentified flying object, while others proposed simpler explanations.

Sean Kirkpatrick, former head of the Pentagon's UFO research unit, suggested that the image might show a kite with long ribbons. Representatives of the military base in Alaska acknowledged they were aware of the video but did not provide a detailed comment on the incident.

So far, the exact nature of the object seen in the sky has not been officially determined. Therefore, the mystery surrounding the unusual image remains unsolved.