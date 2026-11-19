Chinese leader Xi Jinping put Russian President Vladimir Putin in an awkward situation. During a ceremony at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, when Putin reached out to shake his hand, the Chinese leader did not reciprocate. Later, during the photo session, he directed the Russian leader away from Donald Trump to make room for his wife, Peng Liyuan. Videos of the incident have spread on social media.

The incident occurred on November 18, while the three heads of state and other guests were preparing for a group photo. Initially, Donald Trump greeted Xi Jinping and his wife. After that, Putin approached them and reached out his hand. The video shows that Xi Jinping did not respond to his gesture. Putin then shook hands with Trump and had a brief conversation.