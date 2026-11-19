Putin reached out to Xi Jinping, but Putin was left in an awkward situation (video)
Chinese leader Xi Jinping put Russian President Vladimir Putin in an awkward situation. During a ceremony at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, when Putin reached out to shake his hand, the Chinese leader did not reciprocate. Later, during the photo session, he directed the Russian leader away from Donald Trump to make room for his wife, Peng Liyuan. Videos of the incident have spread on social media.
The incident occurred on November 18, while the three heads of state and other guests were preparing for a group photo. Initially, Donald Trump greeted Xi Jinping and his wife. After that, Putin approached them and reached out his hand. The video shows that Xi Jinping did not respond to his gesture. Putin then shook hands with Trump and had a brief conversation.
Following this, during the process of positioning for the photo, Xi Jinping directed Putin away from Trump's side to make space for his wife, Peng Liyuan. As a result, Putin was photographed in a spot separate from the US and Chinese leaders.
Notably, Xi Jinping personally welcomed Donald Trump, who arrived at the summit, at Shenzhen airport. This was assessed as a rare diplomatic gesture, as the Chinese leader rarely meets foreign heads of state at the airport. Putin, meanwhile, was welcomed at the airport by Cai Qi, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party.
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