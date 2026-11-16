Jordan bans Telegram following bloody attack on church

The Jordanian government has decided to block the Telegram messenger, which is used by millions of people in the country. Officials stated that the decision was driven by the risk of the platform being used to spread extremism and radical views, as well as for cybercrime, threats, and extortion. The decision was made a few weeks after a bloody attack on a church in the country.

This decision has drawn attention not only to Telegram users in Jordan but also to the operations of digital platforms and information security issues across the entire Middle East.

Why was Telegram banned?

The Jordan Public Security Directorate announced the decision to block the Telegram application within the country on November 16, 2026.

The official statement mentioned that this measure is aimed at strengthening digital security, protecting users, and preventing potential offenses committed through social networks.

Jordanian officials specifically highlighted the risks of using Telegram for the following purposes:

spreading extremist ideas and radical views;

committing cybercrimes;

threatening and extorting users;

distributing illegal materials;

organizing activities that threaten public safety and national interests.

The Jordan Public Security Directorate stated that this decision was made within the framework of existing legislation. At the same time, citizens were advised to be cautious with unfamiliar accounts, suspicious links, and sources of unknown origin.

For now, no specific information has been provided regarding how long the ban will last or what conditions must be met for it to be lifted.

Seven people were killed in a church attack before the decision

The decision to block Telegram was made a few weeks after a major tragedy occurred in the country.

On October 23, 2026, an armed attack took place during a funeral service at a Greek Orthodox church in the Karak Governorate in southern Jordan. According to DW, seven people were killed and 34 were injured in the incident.

The Associated Press also reported that seven people were killed, but indicated the number of injured as 40.

The attack caused a major outcry in Jordanian society. The country's government strongly condemned the incident and tightened security measures.

On November 16, a Jordanian court sentenced three individuals accused of involvement in the church attack to death by hanging.

Additionally, the Jordanian military announced that it had carried out airstrikes in neighboring Syria. Amman stated that 20 militants linked to the "Islamic State" terrorist organization were eliminated during these operations.

However, it is important to note that officials have not confirmed that the decision to ban Telegram is linked to the church attack being organized or carried out specifically through this messenger. The government's statement focused primarily on the risk of the platform being used for extremism and other illegal activities.

The Telegram ban could affect millions of users

Telegram is one of the most widely used messengers in Middle Eastern countries. Through it, users exchange messages, send files, follow news, and communicate with various communities.

Therefore, the ban in Jordan could have broader consequences than a simple technical restriction. In particular, people who use the messenger for personal communication, education, business, and information dissemination may be forced to switch to other platforms.

There are known instances where terrorist and extremist groups have used Telegram to distribute propaganda materials or establish contact. However, this does not serve as a basis for associating all users of the messenger or any activity on it with illegal acts.

Platform founder Pavel Durov has previously emphasized that Telegram fulfills its obligations regarding content moderation and cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

Iraq also decided to block Telegram

Interestingly, on November 16, not only Jordan but also Iraq announced the introduction of restrictions on Telegram.

Iraq's Media and Communications Commission accused the messenger of failing to take sufficient measures to remove materials that violate the country's laws and to prevent illegal activities.

The Iraqi side gave Telegram a 30-day deadline to comply with its requirements. However, it is not yet clear what measures will be taken after this period expires.

Thus, in a single day, serious restrictions on Telegram's operations were announced in two Middle Eastern countries.

The decisions by Jordan and Iraq raise another important question for digital platforms: how should the balance be maintained between the users' freedom to exchange information and the state's obligation to ensure national security?

So far, Telegram has not issued an official response to the decisions of these two countries. Now, the main issue is how long the bans will last and whether there is a possibility of reaching an agreement between the messenger's administration and government agencies.