Woman who gave birth to quadruplets in Kazakhstan gifted a house!

1 min read38
Woman who gave birth to quadruplets in Kazakhstan gifted a house!

In the Jetisu region of Kazakhstan, 31-year-old Almira Bekeyeva gave birth to four boys at once. The family already had three children. Now, they have become parents to seven children. In honor of the joyous occasion, the family was gifted a three-room apartment in the town of Saryozek.

The babies were born prematurely on September 24 at 31 weeks of pregnancy. For this reason, doctors performed a cesarean section. The boys were named Arlan, Arsylan, Alikhan, and Amirkhan.

Due to the complicated pregnancy, Almira had been under medical supervision since the 23rd week. After the birth, the family stayed in the hospital for some time as the babies required special medical care. Now, the mother and children are able to return home.

Almira says that the news of expecting four children at once was an unexpected surprise for her. This news brought her great joy, but also some anxiety. In particular, she eagerly awaited the first meeting between her older children and their brothers.

“I missed my older children very much. I really want to hold them in my arms and see them meeting their brothers for the first time,” says Almira.

When the family returned to the Jetisu region, the local residents gave them a warm welcome. Additionally, they were presented with the keys to a three-room apartment in a modern residential complex in Saryozek.

Did you like this article?
Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in World