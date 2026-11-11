Woman who gave birth to quadruplets in Kazakhstan gifted a house!

In the Jetisu region of Kazakhstan, 31-year-old Almira Bekeyeva gave birth to four boys at once. The family already had three children. Now, they have become parents to seven children. In honor of the joyous occasion, the family was gifted a three-room apartment in the town of Saryozek.

The babies were born prematurely on September 24 at 31 weeks of pregnancy. For this reason, doctors performed a cesarean section. The boys were named Arlan, Arsylan, Alikhan, and Amirkhan.

Due to the complicated pregnancy, Almira had been under medical supervision since the 23rd week. After the birth, the family stayed in the hospital for some time as the babies required special medical care. Now, the mother and children are able to return home.

Almira says that the news of expecting four children at once was an unexpected surprise for her. This news brought her great joy, but also some anxiety. In particular, she eagerly awaited the first meeting between her older children and their brothers.

“I missed my older children very much. I really want to hold them in my arms and see them meeting their brothers for the first time,” says Almira.

When the family returned to the Jetisu region, the local residents gave them a warm welcome. Additionally, they were presented with the keys to a three-room apartment in a modern residential complex in Saryozek.