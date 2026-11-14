Information revealed about Putin's daughter having a child with Zelensky

Reports have emerged that Katerina Tikhonova, the youngest daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has given birth to a son. The baby has been named Adrian. He may be the Russian leader's fourth grandchild. This was reported by the publication "Agentstvo," citing leaked civil registry records.

According to the report, the boy was born on August 15, 2025, in Moscow. His alleged father is Igor Zelensky, the former head of the Bavarian State Ballet. The baby was given his mother's surname, Tikhonov, rather than his father's.

The leaked documents state that Adrian Igorevich Tikhonov was born at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Presidential Administration of Russia. His birth certificate was issued on July 10 of this year.

"Agentstvo" suggests that the fact the document was issued nearly a year after the child's birth may be linked to the Putin family's desire to hide information about the baby's arrival from the public.

Furthermore, Katerina Tikhonova participated in public events primarily remotely during the period before the birth. Notably, a few months before her child was born, she gave a speech via video link at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

What is known about the relationship between Tikhonova and Zelensky?