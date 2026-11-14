Information revealed about Putin's daughter having a child with Zelensky
Reports have emerged that Katerina Tikhonova, the youngest daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has given birth to a son. The baby has been named Adrian. He may be the Russian leader's fourth grandchild. This was reported by the publication "Agentstvo," citing leaked civil registry records.
According to the report, the boy was born on August 15, 2025, in Moscow. His alleged father is Igor Zelensky, the former head of the Bavarian State Ballet. The baby was given his mother's surname, Tikhonov, rather than his father's.
The leaked documents state that Adrian Igorevich Tikhonov was born at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Presidential Administration of Russia. His birth certificate was issued on July 10 of this year.
"Agentstvo" suggests that the fact the document was issued nearly a year after the child's birth may be linked to the Putin family's desire to hide information about the baby's arrival from the public.
Furthermore, Katerina Tikhonova participated in public events primarily remotely during the period before the birth. Notably, a few months before her child was born, she gave a speech via video link at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
What is known about the relationship between Tikhonova and Zelensky?
According to "The Moscow Times," Katerina Tikhonova has been in a relationship with Igor Zelensky since 2017. At that time, Zelensky was leading the Bavarian State Ballet in Munich.
An investigation by "Vajnie istorii" found that Tikhonova flew to Munich more than 50 times over two years. She also accompanied Zelensky on various trips.
In December 2017, Katerina Tikhonova gave birth to a daughter named Elsa. According to the "Proyekt" publication, although the girl took her father's surname at birth, she used a passport with her mother's surname for travel abroad.
Previously, Putin's youngest daughter was married to businessman Kirill Shamalov, the son of Nikolai Shamalov, a partner in the "Ozero" cooperative and an old friend of the President.
Information about Putin's other grandchildren has also circulated
Vladimir Putin has previously disclosed some information about his grandchildren. In particular, in June 2017, he announced the birth of his second grandchild.
According to reports, his eldest daughter, Maria Vorontsova, has two sons. Roman was born in August 2012 to Dutch businessman Jorrit Faassen, and Andrey was born in April 2017 to Yevgeny Nagorny, a manager at the company "Novatek."
In June 2025, the Russian President spoke for the first time about a granddaughter who has a tutor from Beijing. Various speculations suggest that Putin may have been referring to Katerina Tikhonova's daughter, Elsa.
In addition, there is information that the children Putin had with former gymnast Alina Kabaeva also live under different surnames.
According to the "Dossier" center, their two sons, Ivan and Vladimir, were born in 2015 and 2019. The children were given the surname Spiridonov. It is speculated that this surname was derived from the name of the Russian President's grandfather, Spiridon Putin.
Also, Yelizaveta, the alleged daughter born out of wedlock to Putin and Svetlana Krivonogikh, has taken the surname Rudnova. On social media, she is known by the pseudonym Luiza Rozova.
Note: Some personal information mentioned in the article is based on media investigations and leaked documents, and there is no information confirming that all of it has been independently verified.
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