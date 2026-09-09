Tension in the Middle East: Iran launched 20 ballistic missiles at a US base in Jordan

Geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East have reached an unprecedented level of danger. Iran launched 20 ballistic missiles at Jordanian territory. Jordan's air defense forces were immediately put on high alert, and a large-scale defensive operation was conducted to intercept these missiles in the country's airspace. It was officially announced that this attack was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in retaliation for strikes on Iranian oil tankers by the US. So, how many missiles were destroyed in the air, what damage was caused to residential areas, and does this attack against American bases pose a risk of a new major war in the region? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — all the details regarding the official information provided by the Jordanian army and Reuters, as well as the open threat from the IRGC.

Mid-air confrontation: 18 missiles shot down

Official sources regarding the details of the attack and the actions of defense systems reported the following:

Massive strike: A total of 20 heavy ballistic missiles were launched from Iranian territory towards Jordan;

High defense efficiency: As a result of the rapid response by Jordanian air defense forces, 18 out of 20 missiles were intercepted and completely destroyed in the air;

Explosions outside residential areas: The remaining 2 missiles that breached the air defense shield landed in open fields, far from populated areas;

No casualties: No civilian casualties or serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

"Jordan's air defense deployed all its resources to ensure security in its airspace and managed to neutralize the majority of the massive missile strike in the air," reports the international news agency Reuters.

Revenge for tankers: IRGC attack on American base

These strikes are being interpreted not as accidental, but as a pre-planned, open act of retaliation:

US military base targeted: The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officially announced that these ballistic missiles were aimed at an American military base located on Jordanian territory;

Strike for oil tankers: The Iranian side called this action a direct retaliatory measure for recent strikes on Iranian-owned oil tankers at sea;

Regional escalation: The direct exchange of strikes between Tehran and Washington is seriously calling into question the security of other countries in the Middle East, particularly Jordan and the Persian Gulf states.

Risk of explosion in the Middle East

The most important issue concerning many politicians and international analysts is how the US will respond to this attack and the possibility of the situation spiraling out of control. The most important conclusion is that, Iran's open use of ballistic missiles against US bases has brought the conflict into an entirely new phase of direct military confrontation. Although the successful interception of 18 missiles by Jordanian air defense systems prevented major casualties and infrastructure destruction this time, such an intense 'chain of revenge' around tankers and military bases could trigger further powerful retaliatory strikes by US armed forces in the coming days.

Do you think these open strikes between Iran and the US, targeting oil tankers and military bases, could escalate into a full-scale regional war? Can Jordan and other neighboring countries maintain their neutrality in this geopolitical conflict? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important international security news with your loved ones and friends following the developments!