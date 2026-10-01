High-profile assassination in Bulgaria: Owner of «Botev» football club shot dead
Bulgarian football and the business world are in a state of shock following a heavy loss and an armed attack. Prominent national businessman and owner of the «Botev» club, Iliyan Filipov, became the victim of an armed attack in the city of Plovdiv.
According to information distributed by the Nova publication citing sources within the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the assassination took place on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday on the territory of the residential complex where the businessman lived.
Shot to the head and mysterious assassins
According to preliminary unofficial information, the murder was meticulously planned: Filipov died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.
No precise information has been disclosed yet as to whether any direct witnesses to the crime have been found. Official agencies also remain silent regarding the identities of the killers and their number.
Enhanced control and strict restrictions in the city
Immediately after the shooting, law enforcement agencies launched a special operation plan:
Roads under control: Exit routes from the city of Plovdiv were blocked by police patrols, and all suspicious vehicles are being thoroughly inspected;
Additional measures: Inspections involving law enforcement structures have also been intensified in neighboring and other surrounding areas;
Criminal case initiated: Prosecutor Vanya Khristeva officially confirmed that a criminal case has been opened under the premeditated murder article. She stated that the investigative team is actively considering all possible versions of the incident, including connections in the business and sports spheres.
A figure at the crossroads of business and football
Iliyan Filipov was known not only as the owner of the «Botev» football club, but also as an influential businessman owning major transport and construction empires in the country. What motives lie behind this armed assassination and which of his business activities it is connected to will become known after the conclusion of the investigation.
Comments 0
…