High-profile assassination in Bulgaria: Owner of «Botev» football club shot dead

Bulgarian football and the business world are in a state of shock following a heavy loss and an armed attack. Prominent national businessman and owner of the «Botev» club, Iliyan Filipov, became the victim of an armed attack in the city of Plovdiv.

According to information distributed by the Nova publication citing sources within the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the assassination took place on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday on the territory of the residential complex where the businessman lived.

Shot to the head and mysterious assassins

According to preliminary unofficial information, the murder was meticulously planned: Filipov died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.

No precise information has been disclosed yet as to whether any direct witnesses to the crime have been found. Official agencies also remain silent regarding the identities of the killers and their number.

Enhanced control and strict restrictions in the city

Immediately after the shooting, law enforcement agencies launched a special operation plan: