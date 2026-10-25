Kim Jong Un visits China and holds talks with high-ranking officials

·76·World
Kim Jong Un visits China and holds talks with high-ranking officials

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the People's Republic of China on an official visit on October 24. This trip by the DPRK leader has symbolic significance as it was carried out via the recently commissioned New Yalu River Bridge in the border region.

Upon arriving in the city of Dandong, Kim Jong Un visited a number of important political and economic facilities during his visit, holding high-level negotiations aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two neighboring states.

Direct meetings and program in Dandong

The visit's agenda covered military, industrial, and diplomatic directions:

  • Historical memory and industry: Kim Jong Un first visited a military memorial complex in the city to pay his respects, and then directly familiarized himself with the operations of one of the major local plants;

  • Dialogue with Wang Huning: The DPRK leader held an official meeting with Wang Huning, one of China's most influential political figures and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference;

  • Negotiations with the head of government: As part of the program, a separate negotiation was also organized with the Chinese Premier, during which issues of strengthening mutual strategic partnership were discussed.

Revitalizing economic and trade ties

This visit is of strategic importance for regional politics and the economy:

  • New transit opportunities: The opening of the border via the New Yalu River Bridge will serve to sharply increase the volume of transport and logistics between the two countries;

  • Economic revival: According to observers, this visit is an important step toward the large-scale restoration and development of trade and economic relations between North Korea and China, which have been under pressure from the pandemic and international sanctions.

Kim Jong UnChina-DPRK relationsDandongWang Huning
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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