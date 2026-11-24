North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is not responding to US President Donald Trump's attempts to restart negotiations. Meanwhile, Pyongyang continues to increase its nuclear capabilities: according to international experts, the number of nuclear warheads in the country has reached nearly 60. The Wall Street Journal revealed details of the situation.

The US and North Korea are seeing rising tensions in their relationship. Since the last face-to-face meeting between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump in 2019, Pyongyang's nuclear program has expanded significantly. As Washington attempts to restore dialogue, it is reported that the North Korean leader is not responding to calls and diplomatic overtures from the American side.

The Wall Street Journal, citing diplomatic sources, writes that the Trump administration has tried several times to restore contact with Kim Jong Un, but these efforts have so far yielded no results.

Number of nuclear warheads said to have reached 60

According to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), North Korea had about 20–30 nuclear warheads in January 2019. By January 2026, this figure has reached nearly 60.

These figures are not officially confirmed by Pyongyang, but are independent estimates by international experts. SIPRI analyses also note that North Korea possesses sufficient fissile material reserves to produce nuclear weapons.

The country's nuclear infrastructure is also expanding. In particular, satellite imagery has shown construction and expansion work at uranium enrichment facilities at the Yongbyon nuclear complex.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi also reported in November 2026 that uranium enrichment capacities at Yongbyon had been further expanded. The agency has assessed this process as a matter of serious concern.

Trump's calls unanswered, letter returned unopened

The Wall Street Journal report states that after returning to the White House, Trump attempted to contact Kim Jong Un via telephone and other communication channels. However, there was no response from Pyongyang.

Following this, US officials attempted to deliver a letter to the North Korean leader. For this purpose, an appeal was sent through a representative of North Korea's permanent mission to the UN in New York.

However, according to the publication's sources, the diplomat returned the letter to the US representative unopened during a subsequent meeting. This situation illustrates how complex Washington's efforts to restore diplomatic ties are.

Meeting could not be organized during Asia trip either

The possibility of organizing a meeting with Kim Jong Un during Trump's trip to China was also considered. Although the US side expressed interest in restarting dialogue with the DPRK, the parties could not reach mutually acceptable terms.

According to reports, Washington discussed options such as adopting a declaration to officially end the war on the Korean Peninsula, expanding diplomatic ties, and limiting nuclear and missile tests.

However, Pyongyang's demands were not acceptable to the US side. Kim Jong Un is demanding the recognition of his nuclear status and a change in Washington's policy toward North Korea.

Why is Kim Jong Un in no hurry to negotiate with the US?

Experts believe that several factors are contributing to the decline in Pyongyang's interest in dialogue with Washington.

The first is the desire to have its nuclear status recognized. Kim Jong Un has stated that he does not want to return to negotiations on abandoning nuclear weapons. According to his position, the US must first recognize North Korea as a nuclear state and end its hostile policy. For Pyongyang, nuclear weapons are an important guarantee of regime security.

The second is the rapprochement with Russia. The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed between Moscow and Pyongyang in 2024 took the two countries' relationship to a new level. The strengthening of military and economic cooperation is expanding North Korea's foreign policy options.

The third is relations with China. Beijing remains one of North Korea's most important economic partners. Rapprochement with Russia and opportunities in foreign trade may reduce Pyongyang's need to reach an agreement with the US.

A complex diplomatic situation for Washington

North Korea's increase in nuclear capabilities and its attempt to use dialogue with the US on its own terms are making the task before Washington even more difficult.

The main problem for the US is persuading Pyongyang to limit its nuclear program, but Kim Jong Un is signaling that he is only willing to continue such negotiations if his nuclear status is recognized.

Thus, while Trump's diplomatic efforts go unanswered, North Korea continues to expand its nuclear capabilities. This further complicates the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and calls into question the prospect of resuming negotiations between the US and Pyongyang.