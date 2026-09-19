Trump Wants to Restore Dialogue with North Korea Through China: What Will the Secret Deal Look Like?

Ahead of the historic meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economic and military giants — the US and China — in Washington, sensational news has emerged in international geopolitics. Citing special sources from the influential New York Times, US President Donald Trump intends to discuss the prospects of restoring ties with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is arriving in Washington on a state visit next week. At a time when the White House's public diplomatic signals sent to Pyongyang are going unanswered, Washington is pinning serious hopes on the mediation of official Beijing, North Korea's main ally and economic donor.

According to experts, a potential new meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un could be organized on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, to be hosted by China in November of this year. Trump's earlier sharp reduction of joint military exercises with South Korea and his continued description of his relationship with Kim Jong Un as "very good" indicate that the White House is striving for another major diplomatic victory.

So, will Xi Jinping agree to this proposal, how will China use this mediation as a leverage against Washington in the trade war, and can Trump's reconciliation plan with the DPRK change the balance of power in the Pacific region?

"State Visit to Washington and November Plan": Details of the Negotiations

Key points of the diplomatic plan revealed by New York Times insiders:

Xi Jinping's Visit to the US: Next week, the PRC President will arrive in Washington on an official visit, and one of the central topics at the White House will be the North Korean issue;

Beijing's Mediation Role: Since the DPRK is ignoring US attempts to establish direct contact, Trump intends to rely on Beijing's political influence to restore dialogue;

APEC Summit Platform: Analysts predict that the potential historic negotiations between Trump and Kim Jong Un will take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit to be held in China this November;

Easing of Relations: Trump once again described his relations with Kim Jong Un as "very good," showing his readiness to return to the negotiating table with Pyongyang.

"Military Exercises Reduced": Trump's Bold Step Towards Pyongyang

Practical actions taken to create the foundation for negotiations:

Halving the Scale of Exercises: In August, at Trump's direction, the duration and scale of the annual US-South Korean joint military maneuvers were reduced by more than 50 percent;

Doubt Over Expediency: The American leader openly questioned the effectiveness of billion-dollar military exercises, calling them a factor amplifying tension on the Korean Peninsula;

Security Signal for Pyongyang: This step was assessed as a strategic concession aimed at showing that there is no direct military threat against North Korea and returning Kim Jong Un to nuclear negotiations.

Geopolitical Analysis: What Can China Gain from This Mediation?

Assessments by leading international politics experts:

Beijing's Diplomatic Trump Card: If Xi Jinping successfully organizes the meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un, this will provide China with tremendous leverage against the US in trade tariffs and the Taiwan issue;

Regional Security Balance: China does not want nuclear tension or a buildup of US military forces near its borders — therefore, peace dialogue fully aligns with Beijing's interests;

Trump's Election Victory: Another face-to-face dialogue with the DPRK leader could be presented to the Trump administration as the greatest peacekeeping achievement on the global stage.

Xi Jinping's visit to Washington is expected to become a turning point not only in US-China economic relations, but also on the path to preventing a new nuclear crisis in East Asia.

Do you think Donald Trump will be able to find common ground with Kim Jong Un once again with the help of the Chinese leader and achieve a peace agreement on the Korean Peninsula? What political concessions do you think Xi Jinping will demand from the White House in exchange for this mediation? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational review of world politics with all international news followers and friends!