“Kim Jong Un is my friend”: Trump answers question about North Korea and Iran's nuclear weapons

·57·World
“Kim Jong Un is my friend”: Trump answers question about North Korea and Iran's nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump has made another sensational and controversial statement regarding international nuclear security policy. In a video widely circulated on social media, a journalist asked Trump why the United States takes a harsh stance against Iran's nuclear program while holding a different position regarding North Korea's possession of nuclear weapons.

Addressing this sensitive geopolitical topic with a unique personal perspective, Trump revealed his friendly relations with the DPRK leader: Kim Jong Un is my friend. He likes Trump. He doesn't like other presidents. And I like him too... He has nuclear capabilities, you know why? Because other presidents didn't do what I wanted them to do,” he emphasized. This statement has sparked a new wave of discussions in international diplomacy against the backdrop of nuclear disagreements between Washington and Tehran.

“Personal friendship, past presidents' mistakes, and nuclear balance”: 5 key points of the statement

The most important facts regarding Donald Trump's views on the DPRK and Iranian nuclear programs:

  • “Kim Jong Un is my friend”: Trump openly stated that there are warm personal relations between him and the North Korean leader and that they respect each other;

  • Two different approaches to Iran and North Korea: The President explained the reasons for the US's strict restrictions on Iran and its attitude towards Pyongyang through personal diplomacy;

  • “Other presidents didn't do what I wanted”: Trump blamed the lack of policy by previous White House leaders for the DPRK's acquisition of nuclear weapons;

  • The Trump factor and Pyongyang's sympathy: The politician particularly emphasized that Kim Jong Un favors only him and does not like other US leaders at all;

  • Unconventional position in international nuclear policy: Trump once again demonstrated that he prioritizes personal ties over classic diplomatic molds in matters of global security and nuclear deterrence.

Classification of Trump's assessment of Iran and North Korea's nuclear policies

Analysis of the two countries' nuclear programs and Trump's personal views:

Analysis criteria and directions

Position on North Korea (DPRK)

Official and political position on Iran

Personal ties with leaders

“He is my friend, I like him, and he recognizes Trump”

Uncompromising confrontation, lack of diplomatic dialogue

Attitude towards nuclear weapons

The fact of having nuclear potential is acknowledged

The creation of nuclear weapons is absolutely not allowed

Reason for nuclear status

“Previous US presidents didn't do what I wanted”

The risk of violating international sanctions and withdrawing from agreements

Diplomatic dialogue style

Direct summits and exchange of personal letters

Maximum Pressure strategy

Geopolitical goal and strategic restriction

Containing the existing escalation through a personal agreement

Completely stopping the nuclear program and banning enrichment

International diplomacy and geopolitical expertise: Why does Trump put personal friendship above laws?

Conclusions of international security experts, political scientists, and American analysts:

  • “Personal diplomacy is the Trump brand”: Trump prefers face-to-face personal communication with leaders over traditional State Department protocols and multilateral treaties; his historic summits with Kim Jong Un in Singapore and Hanoi were based precisely on such populist and direct ties; however, reducing a global issue like nuclear security to the level of “I like it or I don't like it” is causing serious concern among the Western political elite;

  • The difference between Iran and DPRK: North Korea has already become a nuclear state and tested its weapon; it is impossible to take this status away from it by force; Iran, on the other hand, has not yet created nuclear weapons and is at the enrichment stage; therefore, accepting the existing reality, Trump emphasizes reconciling with Kim Jong Un while absolutely preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear bomb;

  • Pre-election statements and White House criticism: This speech is a strike against Trump's rivals (the current administration); blaming past and future presidents for the development of DPRK missiles, he is trying to prove to voters that only he is a strong leader capable of curbing the threat of nuclear war;

Do you think Donald Trump's “friendly” ties with Kim Jong Un can really stop the threat of a major nuclear war, or is it just a political show? Why does the US tolerate North Korea's nuclear tests while imposing harsh restrictions when it comes to Iran? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hottest statement in world politics with everyone interested!

Donald TrumpKim Jong UnIran nuclear programNorth Korea nuclear weapon
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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