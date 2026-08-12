8 phrases that undermine your self-confidence: what to replace them with

How a person speaks to others affects their reputation. But there is another important aspect: the words we use every day can also influence how we think about ourselves.

Phrases such as “I just...”, “I can’t do it” and “That’s just who I am” may sometimes sound like ordinary expressions. But when they become a habitual part of speech, they can cause a person to downplay their own opinions, devalue their achievements or close off the possibility of change in advance.

This is not about strictly controlling every word. The goal is to become more conscious of the way you speak to yourself.

1. “I just...” — don’t diminish your opinion from the outset

“I just wanted to ask...”

“If I could just share an idea...”

“I just want to clarify something...”

The word “just” is not always wrong here. But if a person uses it as though apologizing in advance for having an opinion, it can make their speech sound less confident.

Instead, simply speak directly:

“I want to clarify something.”

Or:“I have a suggestion.”

Short, clear and without unnecessary justification.

2. “Perhaps,” “maybe” — not always a sign of insecurity

There is an important distinction here.

The words “perhaps” and “maybe” are not inherently harmful. Using them in an uncertain situation can, on the contrary, show that an opinion is objective.

The problem arises when a person says, even when they know their own position well:

“Maybe I’m wrong...”

“I’m not sure, but...”

“It may be a stupid idea...”

and devalues themselves in advance every time.

In such situations, the following phrases sound much more grounded:

“In my opinion...”

“Based on my experience...”

“This is how I see the situation...”

3. Don’t say “sorry” for every statement

When an apology is warranted, you should certainly apologize.

Did you make a mistake?

Did you hurt someone?

Did you break a promise?

“I’m sorry” is exactly the right phrase.

But the situation is different when a person starts apologizing simply for taking up space:

“Sorry, I had a question...”

“Sorry for taking up your time...”

“Sorry, may I share my opinion too...”

In some situations, these can be expressed as:

“Thank you for taking the time.”

“Thank you for waiting.”

“I’d like to clarify something.”

This is both polite and does not put you down.

4. “I’m not good enough” — shift from judgment to growth

“I’m not smart enough.”

“I don’t deserve this.”

“There are many people better than me.”

In these phrases, a person judges not a specific skill but their entire personality.

A much more constructive approach is:

“I don’t know how to do this well yet.”

“I’m in the process of learning.”

“I need to gain more experience in this area.”

The thought “I’m incapable” closes the door.

“I’m still learning” leaves the door open.

5. Don’t cheapen your achievement by saying “I got lucky”

Luck can genuinely play a role in success.

Meeting the right person at the right time, favorable conditions emerging in the market or an unexpected opportunity appearing — there is no need to deny these factors.

But after every achievement, repeatedly saying:

“I didn’t do anything; I just got lucky,”

can lead a person to overlook their own efforts.

A more accurate perspective is:

“Luck played a part, but I made use of the opportunity.”

Or: “I worked hard for this result.”

Recognizing success is not bragging.

6. “It’s all my fault” — don’t confuse blame with responsibility

Taking every problem upon yourself is not the same as being responsible.

Did the relationship fall apart?

Did the project fail?

Did someone get upset?

One person is not always 100 percent to blame.

Instead of saying “It’s all my fault,” it is much more useful to ask:

“What part of this situation is my responsibility?”

This allows a person to acknowledge their own mistake without taking on other people’s responsibilities as well.

7. “I can’t do it” — describe the problem precisely rather than passing judgment

The sentence “I can’t do this” closes the door.

But the real situation is often different:

there is not enough time, insufficient knowledge, a lack of experience or a need for help.

In that case, you can clarify your thought:

“I need time to learn how to do this.”

“I need to ask for help in this area.”

“I don’t know yet, but I’ll find a way.”

This is not artificial positivity. It means turning the problem from “I don’t have the ability” into the question “What am I missing?”

8. “That’s just who I am” — don’t turn your personality into a prison

“I’m a loner; that’s just who I am.”

“I have no discipline, and I’m not going to change.”

“I have a difficult personality.”

Such phrases sometimes provide a ready-made excuse not to change one’s behavior.

It is natural for people to have stable character traits. But a person’s skills, reactions and habits can change over time.

Therefore, it is much healthier to say:

“I’m currently used to reacting this way.”

“I’m working on this aspect of myself.”

“That’s just who I am” puts a full stop.

“I’m learning” leaves room for what comes next.

Can changing your words automatically change your life?

No. Replacing a few phrases will not turn a person into a self-confident individual overnight.

Self-esteem is shaped by childhood experiences, relationships, successes and failures, the social environment and many other factors.

But speech reveals something important — how a person perceives themselves.

So the next time you are about to say “I can’t do it,” try pausing for a second.

Perhaps the real sentence should be:

“I don’t know how to do this yet.”

That may be what you need to say.

The difference between these two phrases may seem small. But while the first closes off an opportunity, the second leaves room for the next step.

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