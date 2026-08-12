OpenAI Buys Nearly $7 Billion in Shares from Employees

OpenAI, a leader in artificial intelligence, bought nearly $7 billion worth of shares from its current and former employees. Bloomberg reported that the major financial transaction valued the company at $852 billion, allowing employees to convert their equity into cash without waiting for an IPO. Ixbt.com reports .

No external investors were involved in the transaction, and OpenAI purchased the shares directly using its own funds. The valuation remained at the level of the company’s latest financing round. In March this year, OpenAI completed $122 billion in financing and reached a post-money valuation of $852 billion.

Sharp Changes in Financial Metrics

This transaction differs significantly from similar operations in previous years. In 2025, for example, employees sold their shares to external investors, when the company was valued at $500 billion. Just 10 months later, that figure had reached $852 billion, and this time the company provided liquidity to employees using its own funds.

Experts believe such steps are crucial for retaining and motivating top talent in the rapidly developing technology market. The mass sale of shares gives employees a direct and immediate way to benefit financially from the company’s success.

Future Plans and IPO Prospects

Conducting such an internal share transaction before entering the public market is also a strategic move for OpenAI. Before the official IPO process, the company’s management is focusing on ensuring employees’ financial stability and partially locking in the value of their shares.

The large-scale financial transactions carried out by the creators of ChatGPT demonstrate the exceptionally high flow of capital in the artificial intelligence market. OpenAI’s rapid increase in value is intensifying competition among global technology giants and confirming stronger investor confidence in the sector.