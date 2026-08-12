Chuwi Caught Misleading Buyers With Its Latest Laptop

·67·Technology
Chuwi Caught Misleading Buyers With Its Latest Laptop

China’s well-known technology manufacturer Chuwi has once again been accused of providing buyers with misleading information. Although this case is not as serious as the previous processor replacement controversy, the mismatch between the device’s specifications and its actual capabilities has drawn criticism from experts. According to ixbt.com, the new UniBook model is involved. Ixbt.com reports this.

Display discrepancies

Experts from NotebookCheck tested the new UniBook mobile computer, which runs on the Intel Wildcat Lake platform. The manufacturer had announced that this model featured an IPS screen with 100 percent sRGB color coverage. However, laboratory tests showed that the matrix used is considerably lower in quality and provides only around 60 percent color coverage.

Although this is not an especially disastrous flaw for a budget laptop, the company’s alleged false information has caused serious criticism. Experts believe that deliberately exaggerating technical specifications violates consumer rights and damages the brand’s reputation.

Key features of the UniBook laptop

In addition to the identified flaw, this computer has several notable technical specifications. In particular:

  • The device is equipped with a five-core Intel Core 3 304 processor.
  • The amount of RAM is 8 GB.
  • The laptop costs just 450 US dollars.
  • The model stands out for its high level of battery life.
Overall, this mobile computer is priced appropriately for its modest performance. However, its limited processor capabilities and RAM indicate that it is not designed for demanding tasks.

According to information provided by NotebookCheck about the situation, the manufacturer has attempted to amend its official specifications. Nevertheless, the official website still lacks clear and complete information on the matter. Experts recommend that buyers read independent reviews and test results before purchasing budget gadgets.

ChuwiUniBookLaptopIntelTechnology
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