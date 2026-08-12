Microsoft Drastically Raises Windows License Prices

The globally renowned Microsoft corporation has taken another significant step affecting the personal computer market by raising the prices of Windows operating system licenses by a significantly higher percentage than usual. This change will inevitably affect the prices of finished computers and laptops worldwide in the near future. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

According to information published by UDN, the technology giant has been increasing Windows license fees for OEM manufacturers by a certain amount each year. However, unlike the usual practice, the current pricing policy has departed from a standard indexation of a few percentage points, with prices rising by 7–10% at once. Against the backdrop of overall market inflation, this is considered a significant jump.

The Price Chain in the Computer Market

One of the first reports about the price increase came from Framework, a modular laptop manufacturer, which announced it on its blog. According to the manufacturer, the final price of the new-generation Framework Laptop 13 Pro devices reflects several cost-increasing factors.

These factors include the anticipated price increase for Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, higher prices for RAM and storage, and, most importantly, the increased cost of Microsoft operating system licenses. As a result, the total cost of the assembled components is also rising.

Consequences for Consumers

Experts believe that this increase in license prices will become an additional factor driving further price increases in the personal computer market. At a time when hardware components are already becoming more expensive, higher software prices will affect buyers even more severely.

Prices for budget and mid-range laptops, as well as prebuilt desktop computers, are expected to rise in particular. This will ultimately make it more difficult for consumers to purchase technology and will clearly affect the dynamics of the entire market.