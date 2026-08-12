Fairphone 6+ smartphone pictured, specifications revealed

·60·Technology
Fairphone 6+ smartphone pictured, specifications revealed

According to the first renders distributed by NewMobile, the brand known for the highest repairability on the market and long-term software support is preparing to introduce its next device. Although many expected the next-generation number directly, the company is planning to release the Fairphone 6+ model. The device is expected to feature small but important improvements over its predecessor. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to ixbt.com, the new smartphone looks almost identical to last year’s Fairphone 6. In particular, the popular modular back panel, which enables the use of various accessories, remains unchanged. The smartphone measures 157 x 73 x 9,6 millimeters and weighs 191 grams, suggesting that the modules remain compatible with devices from the previous generation.

Display and key technical changes

The device features a 6.31-inch screen with a resolution of 1116p. The display also supports a variable refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz and is protected by durable Gorilla Glass 7i. This provides users with smoother visuals and resistance to external impacts.

The smartphone’s performance has been significantly improved. While the base model is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the new Fairphone 6+ will feature the more advanced Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip. Despite difficulties in the global semiconductor market, RAM has increased from 8 GB to 12 GB, while internal storage remains at 256 GB, as before.

Battery, price and market prospects

According to technical analyses, the 4415 mAh battery and main cameras remain unchanged from the previous model. In fact, the new device differs only through its upgraded processor and larger RAM capacity. However, these upgrades have also affected the price.

The Fairphone 6 reportedly went on sale with a starting price of 600 euros, while its successor, the Fairphone 6+, is priced at 650 euros. Despite the higher price and minor changes, smartphones in this series continue to attract buyers with their environmental friendliness, ease of user-disassembled repairs and long-term software updates.

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