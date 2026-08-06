Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished

In Kazakhstan, a bride’s unusual mahr request sparked widespread discussion on social media. While expensive cars, homes, iPhones, or other costly gifts are usually requested, she asked her future husband to pay for the complete treatment of all her teeth.

The decision caught the attention of internet users. Many view it as a sensible, forward-thinking choice that prioritizes health over outward extravagance. Others praised the bride’s decision, saying such a mahr could be one of the most beneficial gifts for future family life.