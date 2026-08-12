Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Undergoes Performance Testing

Google’s upcoming flagship smartphones may once again disappoint users in terms of raw performance. According to ixbt.com, the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL has appeared in the Geekbench benchmark database for the first time and posted surprisingly low results for a modern flagship. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the data, the new device scored 2112 points in the single-core test, while its multi-core score was limited to 5196 points. These figures are understandably raising questions among technology enthusiasts and experts, as such results are considered below flagship level in the competitive market.

Performance Gap and Comparisons

At present, current flagship devices powered by Snapdragon and MediaTek processors are achieving roughly twice these results in multi-core mode. Meanwhile, even more advanced new chips are expected to be introduced by the end of the year.

Notably, the previous-generation Pixel 10 Pro XL also scored approximately 10 percent higher than the new device in multi-core mode. This suggests that the next-generation smartphone may be showing a decline in performance.

Expected Launch and Future Prospects

According to experts, it is too early to draw conclusions. The low scores may be explained by the fact that the device is not a final production unit and its software has not yet reached the final stage.

Nevertheless, considering Google’s overall approach to the performance of its Tensor processors, these figures may indeed reflect the actual situation. To maintain its position in the smartphone market, the company will need to pay serious attention to optimization in the future.

As a reminder, Google’s new device lineup will be officially unveiled tomorrow at a special presentation event. After that, more precise information about the new gadgets’ capabilities and technical specifications will become available.