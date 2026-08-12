Thiago Almada Joins River Plate

World champion Thiago Almada will continue his career in Argentine football. He joined River Plate from Atlético Madrid for a record €20 million, with the transfer viewed as a major move in the South American market. Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Olé, the footballer stressed that head coach Eduardo Coudet and his experienced teammates played a major role in his decision. Almada rejected attractive offers from other continental giants, including Brazil’s Flamengo, and chose the project at Estadio Mas Monumental.

Personal Factors Behind the Transfer

The midfielder said he remained in constant contact with the coach during his holiday, and that this process had a decisive influence on his choice. "Coudet called me, and that was very important. I stayed in constant contact with him, as well as Nico Otamendi and Ángel Di María, who joined the team. They all played an important role in this transfer", Almada said.

He also added that he reached his final decision after consulting his family and loved ones. River Plate’s management allocated the largest financial package in the club’s history to secure the player’s full transfer rights.

Challenges Ahead and the Future

Although the team is currently struggling to produce consistent performances on the pitch, Almada believes its quality and great potential can turn the situation around. He said he understands that the fans expect only victories and strong results.

It is worth noting that the footballer is also continuing his career with the Argentina national team. Sharing memories of the last World Cup, he recalled that spending time with his international teammates was important to him. Almada also happily said he would give his first shirt from his new team to his mother, who supports River Plate.