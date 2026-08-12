Photos of Microsoft’s Mysterious Smartphone Developed Before Its Nokia Acquisition Leak Online

More than a decade ago, the mobile market could have changed and taken a completely different direction. According to ixbt.com, rare prototype photos of the Microsoft Surface Phone, never previously published online, have been leaked. The device was developed before the company acquired the Nokia brand and has sparked considerable interest among technology enthusiasts, as reported by Ixbt.com.

According to the leaked information, the prototype dates from 2013 or 2014 and runs a pre-release build of the Windows Phone 8.1 operating system, which was considered advanced for its time. Although its technical specifications differed from those of modern flagships, it featured a well-thought-out design for its era.

Unknown Processor and Simple Design

The photos show that the mysterious smartphone had a restrained, minimalist appearance. Its main components included an unknown Qualcomm processor (SoC), a 720p HD display and a single main camera module. These design solutions were reportedly expected to appear later in other devices released by Microsoft.

Experts say work on the model was halted in 2014 after Microsoft acquired Nokia’s mobile business. The corporation decided to focus on Lumia devices under the Nokia brand, and the promising Surface Phone project was ultimately canceled.

Unsuccessful Attempts in the Mobile Market

The overall failure of the Windows Phone platform and its inability to meet market demands are well-known history. Nevertheless, Microsoft later tried to return to the mobile device market. In particular, the company introduced the dual-screen foldable Surface Duo, but that project also failed to achieve the expected commercial success.

There is currently no clear information about whether Microsoft’s leadership plans to return to the smartphone market in the future. Questions about this remain purely speculative. However, the leaked prototype photos clearly reveal the tech giant’s past ambitions and hidden plans in the mobile sector.