In Afghanistan, a Father Presented His Daughter as a Boy for 10 Years

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In Afghanistan, a Father Presented His Daughter as a Boy for 10 Years

In Afghanistan, a father presented his daughter as a boy for ten years so she could receive an education and live a freer life. Her appearance was changed, and she was introduced to those around her as the family’s son.

In this way, the girl attended school, was able to go outside more freely, and benefited from opportunities denied to many girls. Her father’s decision enabled her to study and feel more independent.

In some countries, girls face serious restrictions on their education, freedom of movement in public places, and ability to choose their future independently. As a result, many girls are deprived of opportunities to study and pursue careers.

Afghanistan
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