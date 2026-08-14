Rabbit photographed “smiling” amazes the internet (video)

A video showing a rabbit seemingly smiling and baring its teeth while being photographed has gone viral on social media. The footage sparked widespread interest, prompting users to come up with various theories.

In the video, the rabbit is made to stand upright for a photo, and is told to “keep smiling.” The rabbit then bares its teeth, appearing as though it is smiling. The person filming it also says they are seeing such a sight for the first time and makes no effort to hide their amazement.

Those commenting on the video jokingly wrote things such as, “Are they taking the rabbit’s passport photo?”, “What kind of rabbit is this?”, and “It seems happy to be getting its passport photo taken.”

However, it is unclear whether the rabbit’s expression is actually “laughter” or simply its natural behavior.

What do you think: Is the rabbit’s unusual “smile” an inborn habit, or was it trained to do this? Share your thoughts in the comments.