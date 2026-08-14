Apple’s Anniversary Smartphone: First Details About the iPhone 20 Pro

·35·Technology
Apple’s Anniversary Smartphone: First Details About the iPhone 20 Pro

Apple continues working on its future flagship devices, and insiders have shared the first intriguing details about the next generation of gadgets. According to ixbt.com, renowned insider Digital Chat Station has revealed details about the technical specifications and design concept of the upcoming iPhone 20 Pro lineup. As Ixbt.com reports .

According to the information, the iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max are reportedly being developed internally under the code names V73 and V74. Supply-chain data indicates that the new smartphones will have slightly larger physical display dimensions, while the devices’ overall aspect ratio will remain unchanged.

Innovative Display Curved on All Four Sides

The main distinctive feature of the upcoming anniversary smartphones is said to be a radically new design concept. According to the insider, the devices will feature a “bezel-less display curved on all four sides.” This approach could completely transform existing design standards in the flagship market.

Experts explain that this technology is based on the combination of a completely flat 2D display and specially designed protective glass. Thanks to the glass’s distinctive structure and optical light-refraction properties, users will get the impression that the bezels are completely absent.

Harmony of Design and Software

The new technological solutions are expected to elevate not only the appearance but also the overall user experience. According to the insider, this distinctive design will create an exceptionally impressive look when combined with Apple’s custom Liquid Glass interface.

Apple is keeping the official presentation date and other technical details of these devices secret for now. However, such leaks from the supply chain indicate that the company is preparing for another major design evolution in the mobile-device market.

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