Apple Launches Computer Production in the US

·1·Technology
Apple Launches Computer Production in the US

A new large-scale manufacturing facility operated by technology giant Apple has begun operations in the US. Opened in Houston, Texas, the facility marks an important step toward strengthening the domestic supply chain and manufacturing Mac computers directly in the United States. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new facility was named “Centr peredovogo proizvodstva” (AMC). Apple CEO Tim Cook personally attended the project’s opening ceremony. He said Apple invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the project, completed construction in just — less than nine months — and has begun shipping its first products.

Artificial Intelligence and New Servers

The center, covering approximately 1,858 square meters, is already assembling servers designed for the company’s artificial intelligence systems. This technological infrastructure will play a key role in expanding Apple’s future intelligence capabilities.

At the Houston facility, specialists will not only develop technologies for Apple’s own needs but also work closely with other local companies and entrepreneurs. They will help businesses implement modern intelligent manufacturing methods.

Mac mini and Domestic Production Share

According to plans, the facility will also begin assembling the popular Mac mini computers by the end of this year. In this way, Apple is expanding the production of its products within the United States and further strengthening its role in the local economy.

The initiative is a logical continuation of the Apple Manufacturing Academy program launched in Detroit in August 2025. Since then, this education and training center has helped nearly 1,000 American companies adopt automation, artificial intelligence and intelligent quality-control technologies.

AppleMacHoustonTim CookArtificial Intelligence
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