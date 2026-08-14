Toshkent’s 350-year-old rare mulberry tree officially recognized as a natural monument

A rare mulberry tree in Toshkent, approximately 350 years old, has officially been recognized as a natural monument. Having witnessed the city’s changes over the centuries, the tree will now receive special protection.

A tree that has survived from the depths of the centuries

Taking the tree’s age and natural significance into account, specialists have granted it special protected status.

This mulberry tree had been growing long before many of Toshkent’s modern buildings and streets appeared.

The surrounding area will be improved

To protect the rare tree from external damage, a special fence is planned to be installed around it. In addition, information boards describing the tree’s history and significance will be placed nearby.

From now on, the 350-year-old mulberry tree will be protected as part of not only Toshkent’s natural heritage but also its historical heritage.