The “TRACKER 2” vehicle of a citizen who failed to pay debts on time was seized

During enforcement proceedings carried out by the Yashnabad District Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, it was established that citizen N.A. had failed to settle outstanding debts for utility payments, taxes and administrative fines over an extended period.

Under a court order issued by the Mirobod Interdistrict Civil Court on March 19, 2025, the debtor was ordered to pay more than 21.1 million soums in favor of the heat supply company.

In addition, enforcement documents were in place for tax debt owed to the Yashnabad District Tax Inspectorate, administrative fines under 16 decisions of the Road Safety Department, and state duties. The total debt exceeded 33.5 million soums.

As a result of the investigation, it was established that a “TRACKER 2” motor vehicle was registered in the debtor’s name, and the vehicle was placed on the wanted list.

Since the debt was not paid voluntarily despite the measures taken, the vehicle was seized on August 9, 2026.

At present, the state enforcement officer is taking measures to put the vehicle up for electronic auction. The proceeds from the sale will be used to cover the debts under 21 enforcement documents issued against the debtor.

This case once again demonstrates that failure to pay utility bills, taxes and administrative fines on time can have property-related consequences—in particular, a motor vehicle may be seized and sold at auction. Citizens are urged to settle their debts voluntarily before compulsory enforcement measures are applied.