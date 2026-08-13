The “TRACKER 2” vehicle of a citizen who failed to pay debts on time was seized

·19·Society
The “TRACKER 2” vehicle of a citizen who failed to pay debts on time was seized

During enforcement proceedings carried out by the Yashnabad District Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, it was established that citizen N.A. had failed to settle outstanding debts for utility payments, taxes and administrative fines over an extended period.

Under a court order issued by the Mirobod Interdistrict Civil Court on March 19, 2025, the debtor was ordered to pay more than 21.1 million soums in favor of the heat supply company.

In addition, enforcement documents were in place for tax debt owed to the Yashnabad District Tax Inspectorate, administrative fines under 16 decisions of the Road Safety Department, and state duties. The total debt exceeded 33.5 million soums.

As a result of the investigation, it was established that a “TRACKER 2” motor vehicle was registered in the debtor’s name, and the vehicle was placed on the wanted list.

Since the debt was not paid voluntarily despite the measures taken, the vehicle was seized on August 9, 2026.

At present, the state enforcement officer is taking measures to put the vehicle up for electronic auction. The proceeds from the sale will be used to cover the debts under 21 enforcement documents issued against the debtor.

This case once again demonstrates that failure to pay utility bills, taxes and administrative fines on time can have property-related consequences—in particular, a motor vehicle may be seized and sold at auction. Citizens are urged to settle their debts voluntarily before compulsory enforcement measures are applied.

TRACKER 2YashnabadMirobod
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Father evading child support found at construction site in UrganchFather evading child support found at construction site in UrganchToday, 19:56Driver Fleeing Road Patrol Officers in Qashqadaryo Crashes into Service VehicleDriver Fleeing Road Patrol Officers in Qashqadaryo Crashes into Service VehicleToday, 16:04Expensive vehicle seized over debtExpensive vehicle seized over debtToday, 14:54Surprising phenomenon: A duck feeding fish (video)Surprising phenomenon: A duck feeding fish (video)Today, 12:34Man chained his mouth shut and declared a hunger strike seeking help (video)Man chained his mouth shut and declared a hunger strike seeking help (video)Today, 11:22Contraband: What happened around the illegal medicine warehouse in Namangan?Contraband: What happened around the illegal medicine warehouse in Namangan?Today, 10:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Illegal construction comes at a high price
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy