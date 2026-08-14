Neymar could miss Palmeiras match because of artificial pitch

·25·Sport
Neymar could miss Palmeiras match because of artificial pitch

Neymar, the Santos forward, is a doubt for his team’s upcoming Copa do Brasil quarter-final against Palmeiras. The artificial surface at Nubank Parque is causing concern among fans and the coaching staff. The 34-year-old has repeatedly criticized artificial pitches, arguing that they increase the risk of injuries. Goal.com reports that .

According to ixbt.com, the Brazilian star has not yet decided whether he will play in the important match on August 26. His hesitation comes at a crucial moment for Santos, who are entering the decisive stages of the season. The experienced forward remains firmly opposed to artificial pitches, a stance linked to previous setbacks.

A history of problems with artificial pitches

Neymar’s negative attitude toward artificial surfaces is nothing new. After previously injuring his leg on an artificial pitch during a match against Atlético Mineiro, the footballer wrote openly on social media that such surfaces were unsuitable for professional football. He has also repeatedly compared the surface at Palmeiras’ home stadium to small artificial pitches, stressing that playing there is extremely uncomfortable.

In the forward’s view, artificial turf restricts players’ movement and sharply increases the risk of injury. That is why the player and those around him are concerned ahead of the important match. The coaching staff will have to thoroughly assess his physical condition and the pitch conditions before the fixture.

Recent standout performances and team results

Despite concerns about artificial pitches, Neymar continues to deliver high-level performances. In the first leg of Santos’ Copa Sudamericana round-of-16 tie against Macará, the Peixe secured a determined victory. After conceding early, Santos equalized and eventually won 2–1.

Despite slight discomfort in his knee and ankle, Neymar showed in that match that he remains his team’s leader. He assisted Gabigol’s goal and, in the second half, set up William Arão to score after an attack that began with a corner. In post-match interviews, when journalists asked him about Palmeiras’ pitch, the footballer said there was still time and that he was not thinking about it yet.

The outcome of this clash will be one of the main tests of the season for both Santos and Neymar. It will become clear in the coming days how the team performs in its upcoming matches and whether the experienced forward takes the field.

NeymarSantosPalmeirasCopa Do BrasilFootball
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