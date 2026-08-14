Sony Xperia 1 VIII Smartphone Sells Well Despite High Price

·27·Technology
Sony Xperia 1 VIII Smartphone Sells Well Despite High Price

Japan’s technology giant Sony has announced that sales of its new flagship Xperia 1 VIII are exceeding expectations. Although the device is significantly more expensive than previous-generation models, user interest remains high. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In an interview with ITmedia Mobile, Sony representatives Shohati Ike and Eri Kitadzava emphasized that the company carefully monitors customer feedback. According to them, the new flagship is selling successfully not only in its domestic market but also in European countries.

Higher Price and Success in Europe

The Sony Xperia 1 VIII costs more than 200,000 yen in Japan. In Europe, the base model with 12/256 GB of storage is priced at 1500 euros or 1400 pounds sterling.

Nevertheless, according to ixbt.com, the price increase has not negatively affected sales volumes. Sales in Europe have grown significantly as direct-to-consumer sales channels have been strengthened.

Camera and User Preferences

To improve the smartphone’s photography capabilities, engineers had to redesign the camera module. The new approach made it possible to install a larger telephoto lens, so Sony abandoned its variable zoom mechanism in favor of a lens with a fixed 70 mm focal length.

The company also emphasized that ongoing surveys play an important role in product development. According to research among buyers, support for microSD memory cards ranked among the top factors influencing the choice of device.

Sony representatives added that the microSD slot and the 3.5 mm jack for traditional headphones have become an integral part of the brand. These conveniences, along with high-quality cameras, are ensuring high levels of user satisfaction.

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