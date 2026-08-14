There Is a Creature in the Ocean That Can “Turn Back Its Life Cycle”

The oceans are home to many creatures that can amaze the human imagination. But among them is one species famous for its ability to seemingly “turn back” its life cycle. We are talking about Turritopsis dohrnii — a tiny creature known as the “immortal jellyfish.”

What makes this jellyfish extraordinary is that, when faced with harsh conditions, it can reverse its normal life cycle. For example, under stress caused by injury or starvation, it can transform from an adult jellyfish back into a young polyp stage. A new jellyfish then develops from this stage.

This process is radically different from ordinary aging. Some of the jellyfish’s specialized cells can change their properties and transform into other types of cells. In scientific terms, this process is called transdifferentiation Through it, the creature can restart its life cycle.

That is why scientists call Turritopsis dohrniibiologically “immortal.” However, this does not mean it can never die. The jellyfish may perish from disease, predator attacks, or other external threats. “Immortality” mainly refers to its ability to avoid ending its life cycle due to old age.