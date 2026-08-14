Jude Bellingham Is Not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo

England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is not an incomparable individual player on the level of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of his playing style and abilities. As reported by Goal.com, former England star John Barnes stressed that the footballer cannot decide the outcome of a match on his own and is more of an all-round No. 8 like Bryan Robson. Goal.com reports .

The talented 23-year-old began his career with Birmingham City and was once compared to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. After breaking into top-level football through Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham quickly became a leader of the Three Lions. His outstanding performances at UEFA Euro 2024 and productive displays for the national team did not go unnoticed by fans.

Position and Team Play

Throughout his career, Jude Bellingham has played both in a deeper position and as a creative No. 10 closer to the attack. Although he has been showing his goalscoring ability at Real Madrid while operating behind Kylian Mbappe, experts believe his potential can be fully unlocked in a deeper role. For England, the coach is finding him a suitable playmaking position on the pitch.

Speaking in partnership with 247Bet about the midfielder's condition after his recent injuries, John Barnes stressed that England's main objective should not be to rely on individual stars. According to him, even a fully fit Jude Bellingham cannot win the World Cup for England on his own.

The Road to World Cup Glory

John Barnes said that players such as Bellingham and captain Harry Kane can decide the outcome of certain matches, but reaching the highest peaks requires the entire team environment to improve., the former footballer noted.

In the expert's view, creating a healthy competitive environment is more important than having one star shine brightly in an otherwise average team. England have enough strong players to achieve even better results, and the focus should be on cohesive team play rather than individual skill.