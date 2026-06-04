Manchester United Ready to Bid €40m for Borussia Dortmund Defender

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Manchester United Ready to Bid €40m for Borussia Dortmund Defender

Borussia Dortmund centre-back Waldemar Anton could continue his career in the English Premier League. According to The Mirror, Manchester United are preparing a €40 million offer to sign the German defender. Club scouts have watched the player live on several occasions. Goal.com reports .

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick considers strengthening the defensive line a top priority. With key defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez frequently sidelined by injuries, the club's hierarchy have identified Anton as a primary target. Aston Villa and Atlético Madrid have also previously shown interest in the player.

However, Borussia Dortmund have no intention of letting their key player leave. Niko Kovač's squad faces defensive issues: Niklas Süle has retired, while Emre Can is out with a serious injury. Nevertheless, the significant interest in the 29-year-old defender could become one of the main stories of the transfer window.

Waldemar Anton is currently preparing for the World Cup with the Germany national team. Julian Nagelsmann is expected to test him not only as a centre-back but also at right-back if needed. The player's current contract with Dortmund runs until 2028.

Manchester UnitedBorussia DortmundTransfersWaldemar AntonPremier League
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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